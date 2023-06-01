Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Thursday, Justin Turner (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .263.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.
- Turner has had a hit in 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (30.2%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.2% of his games this season, Turner has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 45.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 23-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.18), 50th in WHIP (1.375), and second in K/9 (12.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
