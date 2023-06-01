Lauren Davis vs. Lesia Tsurenko: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a matchup between Lauren Davis and Lesia Tsurenko at Stade Roland Garros.
You can watch Davis try to take down Tsurenko on Tennis Channel.
Lauren Davis vs. Lesia Tsurenko Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, June 1
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Davis vs. Tsurenko Matchup Info
- Davis is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 40-ranked Lin Zhu in Tuesday's Round of 128.
- In her last tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Davis fell in the semifinals to No. 66-ranked Anna Blinkova, 2-6, 2-6 on May 26.
- Tsurenko was victorious 6-2, 6-4 versus Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Tsurenko's last tournament, she matched up with No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in the round of 32 on May 14 and lost 2-6, 0-6.
- Davis and Tsurenko haven't played each other in the last five years.
Davis vs. Tsurenko Odds and Probabilities
|Lauren Davis
|Lesia Tsurenko
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|43
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57
