Thursday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a matchup between Lauren Davis and Lesia Tsurenko at Stade Roland Garros.

You can watch Davis try to take down Tsurenko on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lauren Davis vs. Lesia Tsurenko Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Davis vs. Tsurenko Matchup Info

Davis is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 40-ranked Lin Zhu in Tuesday's Round of 128.

In her last tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Davis fell in the semifinals to No. 66-ranked Anna Blinkova, 2-6, 2-6 on May 26.

Tsurenko was victorious 6-2, 6-4 versus Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Tsurenko's last tournament, she matched up with No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in the round of 32 on May 14 and lost 2-6, 0-6.

Davis and Tsurenko haven't played each other in the last five years.

Davis vs. Tsurenko Odds and Probabilities

Lauren Davis Lesia Tsurenko +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 43 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.