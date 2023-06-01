In the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, we have a matchup of No. 66-ranked Lesia Tsurenko against No. 52 Lauren Davis.

With -210 odds, Tsurenko is the favorite against Davis (+160) for this match.

Lauren Davis vs. Lesia Tsurenko Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Lauren Davis vs. Lesia Tsurenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lesia Tsurenko has a 67.7% chance to win.

Lauren Davis Lesia Tsurenko +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 43 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57

Lauren Davis vs. Lesia Tsurenko Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Davis beat No. 40-ranked Lin Zhu, 6-3, 6-3.

Tsurenko took home the win 6-2, 6-4 versus Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In her 45 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Davis has played an average of 21.3 games.

Davis has played nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.4 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Tsurenko has played 48 total matches (across all court types), winning 55.9% of the games. She averages 19.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

In 11 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Tsurenko has averaged 18.7 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 52.4% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Davis and Tsurenko have not competed against each other.

