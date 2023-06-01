Marcos Giron's Round of 64 matchup in the French Open against Jiri Lehecka is set for Thursday, June 1.

You can see Giron attempt to knock out Lehecka on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marcos Giron vs. Jiri Lehecka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Giron vs. Lehecka Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Giron beat No. 168-ranked Hamad Medjedovic, 6-0, 6-2, 1-6, 6-0.

Giron was eliminated by Taylor Fritz (6-4, 2-6, 3-6) on May 24 in the round of 16 of his last tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open.

Lehecka reached the Round of 64 by taking down No. 28-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Monday.

Lehecka suffered defeat in the round of 64 of his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 13, when he went down 6-4, 1-6, 6-7 to Fabian Marozsan.

Giron and Lehecka went toe to toe in the qualifying round at the Rolex Paris Masters on October 29, 2022. Lehecka sealed the win 7-5, 6-3.

Lehecka and Giron have matched up for two sets, and it's been Lehecka who has emerged with the upper hand, winning two of them. Giron has been victorious in zero sets.

In 21 total games, Lehecka has the upper hand, winning 13 of them, while Giron has taken eight.

Giron vs. Lehecka Odds and Probabilities

Marcos Giron Jiri Lehecka +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 45.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.