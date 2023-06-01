On Thursday, Jiri Lehecka (No. 41 in the world) takes on Marcos Giron (No. 75) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

With -225 odds, Lehecka is the favorite against Giron (+170) for this match.

Marcos Giron vs. Jiri Lehecka Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Marcos Giron vs. Jiri Lehecka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 69.2% chance to win.

Marcos Giron Jiri Lehecka +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

Marcos Giron vs. Jiri Lehecka Trends and Insights

By beating No. 168-ranked Hamad Medjedovic 6-0, 6-2, 1-6, 6-0 on Monday, Giron advanced to the Round of 64.

Lehecka advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 28-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Monday.

Giron has played 54 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.7 games per match.

Giron has played 10 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.2 games per match.

In his 49 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Lehecka is averaging 24.9 games per match and winning 50.0% of those games.

In 13 matches on clay courts in the past year, Lehecka has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 50.2% of the games.

Giron and Lehecka have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Rolex Paris Masters qualifying round. Lehecka claimed victory in that matchup 7-5, 6-3.

In two head-to-head sets between Lehecka and Giron, Lehecka has yet to lose one.

Lehecka has the advantage in 21 total games against Giron, winning 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Giron and Lehecka are averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets.

