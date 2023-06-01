The Miami Heat are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 109

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)

Heat (+ 9) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Denver does it less often (45.1% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better mark than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver ranks 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.

With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 treys per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

So far this season, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% three-pointers (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst team in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

