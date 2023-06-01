Thursday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a match between Oceane Dodin and Ons Jabeur at Stade Roland Garros.

Oceane Dodin vs. Ons Jabeur Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel
Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Dodin vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

Dodin defeated Selena Janicijevic 0-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In her previous tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Dodin fell in the round of 32 to No. 189-ranked Janicijevic, 6-2, 1-6, 4-6 on May 21.

Jabeur is coming off a 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 65-ranked Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Jabeur's last tournament, she went head to head with No. 35-ranked Paula Badosa in the round of 64 on May 12 and was defeated 1-6, 4-6.

Dodin hasn't played Jabeur in the past five years.

Dodin vs. Jabeur Odds and Probabilities

Oceane Dodin Ons Jabeur +750 Odds to Win Match -1600 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 32.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.9

