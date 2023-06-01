Oceane Dodin vs. Ons Jabeur: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a match between Oceane Dodin and Ons Jabeur at Stade Roland Garros.
You can watch Jabeur attempt to knock off Dodin on Tennis Channel.
Oceane Dodin vs. Ons Jabeur Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, June 1
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Dodin vs. Jabeur Matchup Info
- Dodin defeated Selena Janicijevic 0-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In her previous tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Dodin fell in the round of 32 to No. 189-ranked Janicijevic, 6-2, 1-6, 4-6 on May 21.
- Jabeur is coming off a 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 65-ranked Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Jabeur's last tournament, she went head to head with No. 35-ranked Paula Badosa in the round of 64 on May 12 and was defeated 1-6, 4-6.
- Dodin hasn't played Jabeur in the past five years.
Dodin vs. Jabeur Odds and Probabilities
|Oceane Dodin
|Ons Jabeur
|+750
|Odds to Win Match
|-1600
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2200
|11.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|94.1%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.3%
|32.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|67.9
