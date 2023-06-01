Oceane Dodin vs. Ons Jabeur: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
On Thursday, Ons Jabeur (No. 7 in the world) faces Oceane Dodin (No. 122) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.
In this round of 32 match against Dodin (+750), Jabeur is favored to win with -1600 odds.
Oceane Dodin vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, June 1
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Oceane Dodin vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 94.1% chance to win.
|Oceane Dodin
|Ons Jabeur
|+750
|Odds to Win Match
|-1600
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2200
|11.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|94.1%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.3%
|32.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|67.9
Oceane Dodin vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights
- Dodin is looking to maintain momentum after a 0-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 179-ranked Selena Janicijevic in Tuesday's Round of 128.
- Jabeur won 6-4, 6-1 against Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Through 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Dodin has played 19.5 games per match and won 42.5% of them.
- In her seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, Dodin has played an average of 19.4 games.
- In the past year, Jabeur has competed in 41 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 56.0% of the games. She averages 20.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set.
- On clay, Jabeur has played nine matches and averaged 17.8 games per match and 10.7 games per set.
- Dodin and Jabeur have not matched up against each other since 2015.
