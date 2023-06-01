On Thursday, Ons Jabeur (No. 7 in the world) faces Oceane Dodin (No. 122) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

In this round of 32 match against Dodin (+750), Jabeur is favored to win with -1600 odds.

Oceane Dodin vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Oceane Dodin vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 94.1% chance to win.

Oceane Dodin Ons Jabeur +750 Odds to Win Match -1600 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 32.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.9

Oceane Dodin vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights

Dodin is looking to maintain momentum after a 0-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 179-ranked Selena Janicijevic in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Jabeur won 6-4, 6-1 against Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Through 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Dodin has played 19.5 games per match and won 42.5% of them.

In her seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, Dodin has played an average of 19.4 games.

In the past year, Jabeur has competed in 41 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 56.0% of the games. She averages 20.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

On clay, Jabeur has played nine matches and averaged 17.8 games per match and 10.7 games per set.

Dodin and Jabeur have not matched up against each other since 2015.

