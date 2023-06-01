Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers is hitting .246 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (30.8%).

He has hit a home run in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 52), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (26 of 52), with two or more RBI 12 times (23.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings