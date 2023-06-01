Rebecca Peterson and Xinyu Wang are scheduled to match up in the Round of 64 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on June 1.

Peterson's match with Wang can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Rebecca Peterson vs. Xinyu Wang Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Peterson vs. Wang Matchup Info

Peterson advanced past Fiona Ferro 6-2, 6-0 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In her previous tournament (the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem), Peterson lost to Lucia Bronzetti 4-6, 6-7 on May 23, in the round of 32.

Wang defeated Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Wang's previous tournament, she squared off against No. 71-ranked Kaia Kanepi in the round of 32 on May 21 and was defeated 3-6, 2-6.

Peterson and Wang have reached a standoff, with the two each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on March 23, 2021 ended with Wang nailing down the 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Peterson and Wang have been evenly matched when squaring off, as they've each claimed two of four sets.

Wang and Peterson have squared off in 33 total games, with Wang winning 19 games and Peterson claiming 14.

Peterson vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities

Rebecca Peterson Xinyu Wang -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 58 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42

