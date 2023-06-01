On Thursday, Xinyu Wang (No. 80 in the world) meets Rebecca Peterson (No. 87) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

In this round of 32 match against Wang (+170), Peterson is favored to win with -225 odds.

Rebecca Peterson vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Rebecca Peterson vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebecca Peterson has a 69.2% chance to win.

Rebecca Peterson Xinyu Wang -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 58 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42

Rebecca Peterson vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights

Peterson is coming off a 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 465-ranked Fiona Ferro in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Wang will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 33-ranked Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Peterson has played 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.

Peterson has played four matches on clay over the past year, and 19.0 games per match.

Wang is averaging 21.4 games per match through her 40 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 48.1% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Wang has played four matches and averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Peterson and Wang each have put up one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on March 23, 2021, with Wang coming out on a top 6-2, 6-2.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly matched between Peterson and Wang, each securing two sets against the other.

Wang has the advantage in 33 total games versus Peterson, taking 19 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Peterson and Wang have averaged 16.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

