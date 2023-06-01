Red Sox vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 1
Thursday's game features the Boston Red Sox (28-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (26-29) facing off at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 1.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale (5-2, 4.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (1-4, 4.18 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Red Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Red Sox are 1-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have won 11 out of the 21 games, or 52.4%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Boston has won one of its five games when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 285 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 7-2
|Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Garrett Whitlock vs Zach Davies
|May 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Tanner Houck vs Merrill Kelly
|May 30
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
|May 31
|Reds
|L 5-4
|James Paxton vs Luke Weaver
|June 1
|Reds
|-
|Chris Sale vs Hunter Greene
|June 2
|Rays
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 3
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Josh Fleming
|June 3
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Taj Bradley
|June 4
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Taj Bradley
|June 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|James Paxton vs Shane Bieber
