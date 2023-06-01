Thursday's game features the Boston Red Sox (28-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (26-29) facing off at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 1.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale (5-2, 4.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (1-4, 4.18 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Red Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox are 1-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 11 out of the 21 games, or 52.4%, in which they've been favored.

This season Boston has won one of its five games when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 285 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).

Red Sox Schedule