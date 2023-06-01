How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will look to beat Hunter Greene, the Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher, on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB play with 63 total home runs.
- Boston ranks fifth in baseball, slugging .435.
- The Red Sox's .264 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Boston has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (285 total runs).
- The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Red Sox strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-best mark in MLB.
- Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.319).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox are sending Chris Sale (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Sale is looking to record his sixth quality start of the season.
- Sale is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Zach Davies
|5/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Merrill Kelly
|5/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Ben Lively
|5/31/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luke Weaver
|6/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Hunter Greene
|6/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Josh Fleming
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Taj Bradley
|6/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Taj Bradley
|6/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Shane Bieber
