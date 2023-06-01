Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will look to beat Hunter Greene, the Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher, on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB play with 63 total home runs.

Boston ranks fifth in baseball, slugging .435.

The Red Sox's .264 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Boston has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (285 total runs).

The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Red Sox strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-best mark in MLB.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.319).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending Chris Sale (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Sale is looking to record his sixth quality start of the season.

Sale is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-2 Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds L 9-8 Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds - Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow 6/3/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Josh Fleming 6/3/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley 6/4/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Taj Bradley 6/6/2023 Guardians - Away James Paxton Shane Bieber

