The Boston Red Sox (28-27) will look to Masataka Yoshida when they host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (26-29) at Fenway Park on Thursday, June 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Red Sox (-155). Boston (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The contest's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.72 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.18 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (45.2%) in those games.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jarren Duran 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

