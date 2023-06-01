The Boston Red Sox host the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jonathan India and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Sale Stats

The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 10 starts this season.

Sale will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6).

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 26 5.0 4 1 1 3 1 at Padres May. 20 7.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Cardinals May. 13 8.0 3 1 1 9 1 at Phillies May. 5 6.0 7 3 3 10 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 6.1 3 1 1 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Chris Sale's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 20 walks and 21 RBI (60 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.368/.456 on the season.

Verdugo takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 26 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

India Stats

India has 59 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .282/.369/.426 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0 at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI (58 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .289/.356/.498 slash line so far this season.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.