The Cincinnati Reds (26-29) will attempt to sweep the Boston Red Sox (28-27) at Fenway Park on Thursday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Chris Sale (5-2) for the Red Sox and Hunter Greene (1-4) for the Reds.

Red Sox vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.72 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.18 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale (5-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.72 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .237 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Sale has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene (1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.

Greene has recorded three quality starts this year.

Greene is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

The 23-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.18), 50th in WHIP (1.375), and second in K/9 (12.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

