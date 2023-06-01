The Cincinnati Reds (26-29) will attempt to sweep the Boston Red Sox (28-27) at Fenway Park on Thursday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Chris Sale (5-2) for the Red Sox and Hunter Greene (1-4) for the Reds.

Red Sox vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Fenway Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.72 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.18 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

  • Sale (5-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 11th start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.72 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .237 in 10 games this season.
  • In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
  • Sale has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

  • Greene (1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
  • Greene has recorded three quality starts this year.
  • Greene is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.
  • The 23-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.18), 50th in WHIP (1.375), and second in K/9 (12.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

