The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .293 with six doubles and three walks.

McGuire has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (26.7%).

He has not gone deep in his 30 games this year.

McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .355 AVG .286 .355 OBP .355 .452 SLG .321 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 8/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 14 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings