Thursday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a matchup between Sara Sorribes Tormo and Petra Martic at Stade Roland Garros.

Tennis Channel is the spot to tune in to watch Sorribes Tormo and Martic hit the court.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Petra Martic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sorribes Tormo vs. Martic Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Sorribes Tormo beat Clara Burel 7-6, 6-2.

In her most recent tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open), Sorribes Tormo was defeated by Eugenie Bouchard 1-6, 1-4 on April 24, in the qualification round 1.

Martic beat Shelby Rogers 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Martic suffered defeat in the round of 64 of her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 11, when she lost 4-6, 2-6 to Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

This is the first time that Sorribes Tormo and Martic have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Sorribes Tormo vs. Martic Odds and Probabilities

Sara Sorribes Tormo Petra Martic +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.