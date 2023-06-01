No. 132-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo will meet No. 38 Petra Martic in the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, June 1.

In the Round of 64, Martic is the favorite against Sorribes Tormo, with -125 odds against the underdog's +100.

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Petra Martic Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Petra Martic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Martic has a 55.6% chance to win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Petra Martic +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Petra Martic Trends and Insights

Sorribes Tormo defeated Clara Burel 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Martic defeated Shelby Rogers 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Sorribes Tormo has played 22 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.5 games per match.

In her 12 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 19.3 games.

Martic has played 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 52.5% of those games.

Martic has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 16 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Sorribes Tormo and Martic have not played against each other.

