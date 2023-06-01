The Round of 64 at the French Open will feature Thiago Agustin Tirante and Zhizhen Zhang competing on Thursday, June 1 in Paris, France.

Tirante's matchup against Zhang can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Zhizhen Zhang Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Tirante vs. Zhang Matchup Info

Tirante is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 31-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp in Monday's Round of 128.

Tirante was eliminated in the qualification round 1 of his previous tournament (the Argentina Open) 2-6, 4-6 by No. 98-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas on February 11.

In his last scheduled match, Zhang was handed a walkover win over Dusan Lajovic at the French Open.

On May 22, Zhang was defeated by No. 112-ranked Arthur Fils, 3-6, 2-6, in the round of 32 of his last tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Tirante and Zhang haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Tirante vs. Zhang Odds and Probabilities

Thiago Agustin Tirante Zhizhen Zhang +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.