No. 153-ranked Thiago Agustin Tirante will face No. 71 Zhizhen Zhang in the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, June 1.

With -175 odds, Zhang is the favorite against Tirante (+135) for this matchup.

Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhizhen Zhang has a 63.6% chance to win.

Thiago Agustin Tirante Zhizhen Zhang +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Tirante defeated No. 31-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Zhang advanced past Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 4-1 (retired) in the Round of 128.

Tirante has played 22.4 games per match in his 12 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, Tirante has played an average of 23.9 games.

Zhang is averaging 25.1 games per match through his 38 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.3% of those games.

On clay courts, Zhang has played 10 matches and averaged 26.6 games per match and 10.6 games per set.

Tirante and Zhang have not competed against each other since 2015.

