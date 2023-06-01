Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Alex de Minaur: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tomas Martin Etcheverry's Round of 64 matchup in the French Open versus Alex de Minaur is set for Thursday, June 1.
You can follow the action on Tennis Channel as de Minaur attempts to knock out Etcheverry.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Alex de Minaur Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, June 1
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Etcheverry vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
- Etcheverry advanced past Jack Draper 6-4, 1-0 (retired) in the Round of 128.
- In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Etcheverry fell in the round of 64 to No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-7, 2-6 on May 12.
- de Minaur made it to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 73-ranked Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 on Monday.
- In the round of 64 of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 12, de Minaur was eliminated by No. 92-ranked Marton Fucsovics 3-6, 4-6.
- This is the first time that Etcheverry and de Minaur have competed against each other in the last five years.
Etcheverry vs. de Minaur Odds and Probabilities
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Alex de Minaur
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-125
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|55.6%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|48.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.1
