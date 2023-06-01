In the Round of 64 of the French Open on Thursday, Alex de Minaur (ranked No. 19) takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 49).

Against the underdog Etcheverry (+100), de Minaur is the favorite (-125) to get to the round of 32.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 55.6% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Alex de Minaur +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 48.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.1

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

Etcheverry made it past Jack Draper 6-4, 1-0 (retired) in the Round of 128.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, de Minaur clinched a victory against No. 73-ranked Ilya Ivashka, winning 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Etcheverry has played 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.4 games per match.

Etcheverry has played 26 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.1 games per match.

In his 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, de Minaur is averaging 24.1 games per match while winning 54.1% of those games.

On clay, de Minaur has played eight matches and averaged 16.9 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Etcheverry and de Minaur have not competed against each other.

