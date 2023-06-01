A match between Tommy Paul (No. 17) and Nicolas Jarry (No. 35) is scheduled for Thursday, June 1 as part of the Round of 64 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Tommy Paul vs. Nicolas Jarry Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Paul vs. Jarry Matchup Info

Paul took down Dominic Stephan Stricker 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Paul was eliminated in the quarterfinals of his most recent tournament (the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon) 3-6, 6-7 by No. 52-ranked Brandon Nakashima on May 25.

Jarry reached the Round of 64 by beating No. 160-ranked Hugo Dellien 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Jarry brought home the title in the Gonet Geneva Open, his most recent tournament, emerging victorious over No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov (7-6, 6-1) in the final on May 27.

Paul and Jarry went head to head in the qualifying round at the Adelaide International 1 on January 12, 2020. Paul won the match 6-3, 6-2.

Paul has gotten the better of Jarry in two total sets, winning two sets (100.0%) against Jarry's zero.

Paul and Jarry have gone head to head in 17 games, and it's been Paul who has come out on top, winning 12 of them. Jarry has won five games.

Paul vs. Jarry Odds and Probabilities

Tommy Paul Nicolas Jarry +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 46.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.1

