In the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul meets No. 35 Nicolas Jarry.

Jarry carries -140 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Paul (+110).

Tommy Paul vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Tommy Paul vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 58.3% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Nicolas Jarry +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 46.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.1

Tommy Paul vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

Paul defeated Dominic Stephan Stricker 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Jarry eliminated Hugo Dellien 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Paul has played 60 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.1 games per match.

Paul has played five matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 25.2 games per match.

In his 49 matches in the past year across all court types, Jarry is averaging 24.1 games per match while winning 53.3% of those games.

Jarry has averaged 23.8 games per match and 10.3 games per set through 32 matches on clay courts in the past year.

In the only match between Paul and Jarry dating back to 2015, in the Adelaide International 1 qualifying round, Paul won 6-3, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Paul has won two versus Jarry (100.0%), while Jarry has clinched zero.

Paul has taken down Jarry in 12 of 17 total games between them, good for a 70.6% win rate.

Jarry and Paul have played one time, and they have averaged 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

