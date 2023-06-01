Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Yoshihito Nishioka and Max Purcell will collide on Thursday in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Max Purcell Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Nishioka vs. Purcell Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Nishioka eliminated No. 50-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 1-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

In his previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Nishioka lost in the round of 64 to No. 48-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, 5-7, 3-6 on May 13.

Purcell advanced past Jordan Thompson 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In his most recent tournament (the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon) on May 23, Purcell matched up with Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the round of 32 and was defeated 4-6, 7-6, 1-6.

This is the first time that Nishioka and Purcell have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Nishioka vs. Purcell Odds and Probabilities

Yoshihito Nishioka Max Purcell -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.5

