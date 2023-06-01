In the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, No. 33-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka meets No. 68 Max Purcell.

Nishioka is the favorite (-275) in this match, compared to the underdog Purcell, who is +210.

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Max Purcell Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Max Purcell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 73.3% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Max Purcell -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.5

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Max Purcell Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Nishioka beat Jeffrey John Wolf 1-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Purcell advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 76-ranked Jordan Thompson 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday.

In his 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Nishioka has played an average of 24.4 games.

In his five matches on clay over the past 12 months, Nishioka has played an average of 23.6 games.

Purcell has averaged 25.6 games per match through his 23 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.3% of the games.

On clay surfaces, Purcell has played three matches and averaged 26.0 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

This is the first time that Nishioka and Purcell have matched up in the last five years.

