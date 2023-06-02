Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Anastasia Potapova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's Round of 32 at the French Open includes a matchup between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anastasia Potapova at Stade Roland Garros.
The Pavlyuchenkova-Potapova matchup will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Anastasia Potapova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, June 2
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Pavlyuchenkova vs. Potapova Matchup Info
- Pavlyuchenkova defeated Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- Pavlyuchenkova was beaten by Lauren Davis short of the final (6-1, 6-7, 0-6) on May 25 in the quarterfinals of her previous tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
- Potapova took down Mayar Sherif 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Potapova's previous tournament, she played No. 12-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the round of 32 on May 13 and was defeated 5-7, 6-3, 1-6.
- Pavlyuchenkova and Potapova have matched up on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul, and Potapova came out on top, winning 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.
- Potapova and Pavlyuchenkova have matched up for three sets, and it's been Potapova who has taken the upper hand, winning two of them. Pavlyuchenkova has been victorious in one set.
- Potapova has taken 19 games against Pavlyuchenkova, good for a 52.8% win rate, while Pavlyuchenkova has taken home 17 games.
Pavlyuchenkova vs. Potapova Odds and Probabilities
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|Anastasia Potapova
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|45.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.2
