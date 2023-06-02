On Friday, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 333 in the world) faces Anastasia Potapova (No. 25) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

In the Round of 32, Potapova is favored over Pavlyuchenkova, with -175 odds compared to the underdog's +135.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Potapova has a 63.6% chance to win.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Anastasia Potapova +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 45.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights

Pavlyuchenkova advanced past Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Potapova was victorious 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 against Mayar Sherif in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Through 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Pavlyuchenkova has played 20.0 games per match and won 48.3% of them.

On clay, Pavlyuchenkova has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.6 games per match while winning 54.0% of games.

Potapova has averaged 23.1 games per match in her 55 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 53.5% of the games.

Potapova has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 16 matches on clay courts in the past year.

In the one match between Pavlyuchenkova and Potapova dating back to 2015, in the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul Round of 32, Potapova was victorious 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Potapova has secured two versus Pavlyuchenkova (66.7%), while Pavlyuchenkova has captured one.

Potapova and Pavlyuchenkova have squared off in 36 total games, with Potapova taking 19 and Pavlyuchenkova securing 17.

In their one match against each other, Pavlyuchenkova and Potapova are averaging 36.0 games and 3.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.