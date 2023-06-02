Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Anna Blinkova and Elina Svitolina will meet on Friday in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Blinkova vs. Svitolina Matchup Info

By defeating No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday, Blinkova advanced to the Round of 32.

Blinkova was defeated in the final of her previous tournament (the Internationaux de Strasbourg) 2-6, 3-6 by No. -ranked Svitolina on May 27.

Svitolina eliminated Storm Sanders 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Svitolina took home the title in the Internationaux de Strasbourg, her most recent tournament, taking down No. 66-ranked Blinkova (6-2, 6-3) in the final on May 27.

Blinkova and Svitolina went head to head in the finals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 27, 2023. Svitolina sealed the win 6-2, 6-3.

Svitolina and Blinkova have squared off in two total sets, with Svitolina winning two sets and Blinkova being victorious in zero of them.

Svitolina and Blinkova have matched up for 17 games, and it's been Svitolina who has taken the reins, winning 12 of them. Blinkova has been victorious in five games.

Blinkova vs. Svitolina Odds and Probabilities

Anna Blinkova Elina Svitolina +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

