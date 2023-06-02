Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Anna Blinkova and Elina Svitolina will meet on Friday in the Round of 32 of the French Open.
You can catch the action on Tennis Channel as Svitolina looks to knock off Blinkova.
Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, June 2
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Blinkova vs. Svitolina Matchup Info
- By defeating No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday, Blinkova advanced to the Round of 32.
- Blinkova was defeated in the final of her previous tournament (the Internationaux de Strasbourg) 2-6, 3-6 by No. -ranked Svitolina on May 27.
- Svitolina eliminated Storm Sanders 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- Svitolina took home the title in the Internationaux de Strasbourg, her most recent tournament, taking down No. 66-ranked Blinkova (6-2, 6-3) in the final on May 27.
- Blinkova and Svitolina went head to head in the finals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 27, 2023. Svitolina sealed the win 6-2, 6-3.
- Svitolina and Blinkova have squared off in two total sets, with Svitolina winning two sets and Blinkova being victorious in zero of them.
- Svitolina and Blinkova have matched up for 17 games, and it's been Svitolina who has taken the reins, winning 12 of them. Blinkova has been victorious in five games.
Blinkova vs. Svitolina Odds and Probabilities
|Anna Blinkova
|Elina Svitolina
|+175
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+10000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|36.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|1.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|44.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.8
