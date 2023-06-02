Elina Svitolina (No. 192) will take on Anna Blinkova (No. 56) in the Round of 32 of the French Open on Friday, June 2.

With -225 odds, Svitolina is the favorite against Blinkova (+175) for this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has a 69.2% chance to win.

Anna Blinkova Elina Svitolina +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina Trends and Insights

Blinkova advanced past Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Svitolina clinched a victory against No. 204-ranked Storm Sanders, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Blinkova has played 21.2 games per match and won 51.1% of them.

On clay, Blinkova has played 13 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.9 games per match while winning 48.3% of games.

In her eight matches in the past year across all court types, Svitolina is averaging 20.3 games per match while winning 51.2% of those games.

Svitolina has averaged 20.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set through eight matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

On May 27, 2023, Blinkova and Svitolina played in the Internationaux de Strasbourg finals. Svitolina took home the win 6-2, 6-3.

In two head-to-head sets between Svitolina and Blinkova, Svitolina has yet to lose one.

Svitolina has won 12 games (70.6% win rate) versus Blinkova, who has claimed five games.

In their one match against each other, Blinkova and Svitolina are averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.