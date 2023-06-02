How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to defeat Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 5:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 5:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 11th in baseball with 65 total home runs.
- Milwaukee is slugging .379, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a .230 batting average.
- Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.9 runs per game (221 total).
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Brewers average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.301).
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 43 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 19th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds rank ninth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 258 (4.6 per game).
- The Reds have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.463 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Burnes enters this outing with six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Burnes will try to build on a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Brandon Williamson (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- Williamson has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Logan Webb
|5/28/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Luke Weaver
|6/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Gibson
|6/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Dean Kremer
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
