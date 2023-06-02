Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Carlos Alcaraz and Denis Shapovalov will clash on Friday in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Shapovalov attempt to knock out Alcaraz.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Alcaraz vs. Shapovalov Matchup Info

Alcaraz advanced past Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Alcaraz was eliminated by Fabian Marozsan 3-6, 6-7 on May 15, in the round of 32.

Shapovalov reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 106-ranked Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday.

In the Mutua Madrid Open, Shapovalov's previous tournament, he squared off against No. 99-ranked Zhizhen Zhang in the round of 64 on April 29 and was defeated 7-6, 4-6, 6-7.

Alcaraz hasn't squared off against Shapovalov in the past five years.

Alcaraz vs. Shapovalov Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Denis Shapovalov -2500 Odds to Win Match +950 +130 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 96.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.5% 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 66.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.