Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In the Round of 32 of the French Open on Friday, Carlos Alcaraz (ranked No. 1) takes on Denis Shapovalov (No. 32).
In this Round of 16 matchup against Shapovalov (+950), Alcaraz is favored with -2500 odds.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, June 2
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 96.2% chance to win.
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Denis Shapovalov
|-2500
|Odds to Win Match
|+950
|+130
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|96.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|9.5%
|43.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|66.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|33.7
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 112-ranked Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday, Alcaraz advanced to the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Shapovalov beat No. 106-ranked Matteo Arnaldi, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
- Alcaraz has played 65 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.6 games per match.
- In his 31 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has played an average of 22.4 games.
- Shapovalov is averaging 27.0 games per match through his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.9% of those games.
- In three matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Shapovalov has averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set, winning 47.2% of the games.
- Dating back to 2015, Alcaraz and Shapovalov have not matched up on the court.
