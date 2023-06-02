The Round of 32 at the French Open will feature Clara Tauson and Elina Avanesyan competing on Friday, June 2 in Paris, France.

Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Tauson vs. Avanesyan Matchup Info

By defeating No. 49-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday, Tauson advanced to the Round of 32.

In the the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, Tauson's most recent tournament, she was defeated in the quarterfinals 4-6, 5-7 by No. 34-ranked Petra Martic on February 10.

Avanesyan came out on top 6-0, 7-5 versus Leolia Jeanjean in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In her previous tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) on April 24, Avanesyan played Tamara Korpatsch in the qualification round 1 and was defeated 4-6, 1-6.

Tauson hasn't gone toe to toe with Avanesyan in the past five years.

Tauson vs. Avanesyan Odds and Probabilities

Clara Tauson Elina Avanesyan -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

