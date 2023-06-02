On Friday, Clara Tauson (No. 127 in the world) faces Elina Avanesyan (No. 134) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Tauson is favored (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Avanesyan, who is +170.

Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Friday, June 2
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 69.2% chance to win.

Clara Tauson Elina Avanesyan
-225 Odds to Win Match +170
+6600 Odds to Win Tournament +20000
69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0%
1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5%
54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Tauson took down Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
  • Avanesyan will look to maintain momentum after a 6-0, 7-5 victory over No. 124-ranked Leolia Jeanjean in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
  • Tauson has played 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 17.8 games per match.
  • In her 29 matches in the past year across all court types, Avanesyan is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 54.1% of those games.
  • Avanesyan has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set in 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.
  • Tauson and Avanesyan have not played each other since 2015.

