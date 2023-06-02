On Friday, Clara Tauson (No. 127 in the world) faces Elina Avanesyan (No. 134) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Tauson is favored (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Avanesyan, who is +170.

Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 69.2% chance to win.

Clara Tauson Elina Avanesyan -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Tauson took down Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Avanesyan will look to maintain momentum after a 6-0, 7-5 victory over No. 124-ranked Leolia Jeanjean in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Tauson has played 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 17.8 games per match.

In her 29 matches in the past year across all court types, Avanesyan is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 54.1% of those games.

Avanesyan has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set in 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Tauson and Avanesyan have not played each other since 2015.

