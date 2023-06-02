Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
On Friday, Clara Tauson (No. 127 in the world) faces Elina Avanesyan (No. 134) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.
Tauson is favored (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Avanesyan, who is +170.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, June 2
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Clara Tauson
|Elina Avanesyan
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|54.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Tauson took down Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
- Avanesyan will look to maintain momentum after a 6-0, 7-5 victory over No. 124-ranked Leolia Jeanjean in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- Tauson has played 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 17.8 games per match.
- In her 29 matches in the past year across all court types, Avanesyan is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 54.1% of those games.
- Avanesyan has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set in 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.
- Tauson and Avanesyan have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.