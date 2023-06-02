The Round of 32 at the French Open will feature Diego Schwartzman and Stefanos Tsitsipas going toe to toe on Friday, June 2 in Paris, France.

Tennis Channel will show this Schwartzman versus Tsitsipas match.

Diego Schwartzman vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Schwartzman vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Schwartzman took down Nuno Borges 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In his last tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Schwartzman fell in the round of 32 to No. 52-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 5-7, 3-6 on May 22.

Tsitsipas advanced to the Round of 32 by beating No. 57-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas was eliminated in the semifinal of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 20, when he went down 5-7, 5-7 to Daniil Medvedev.

Tsitsipas and Schwartzman have squared off two times in the last five years, and Tsitsipas has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-3, 6-3 victory for Tsitsipas at the Western & Southern Open on August 18, 2022, the last time these two competed.

Tsitsipas has bested Schwartzman in five total sets, winning four sets (80.0%) against Schwartzman's one.

Tsitsipas and Schwartzman have matched up for 49 games, and it's been Tsitsipas who has taken the reins, claiming 30 of them. Schwartzman has been victorious in 19 games.

Schwartzman vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities

Diego Schwartzman Stefanos Tsitsipas +525 Odds to Win Match -900 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 16.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.0% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 33.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.1

