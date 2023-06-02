In a match scheduled for Friday, Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5 in rankings) will face Diego Schwartzman (No. 95) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Tsitsipas has -900 odds to earn a win versus Schwartzman (+525).

Diego Schwartzman vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Diego Schwartzman vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 90.0% chance to win.

Diego Schwartzman Stefanos Tsitsipas +525 Odds to Win Match -900 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 16.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.0% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 33.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.1

Diego Schwartzman vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Schwartzman beat Nuno Borges 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tsitsipas will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 57-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In his 38 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Schwartzman has played an average of 22.7 games.

In his 15 matches on clay over the past year, Schwartzman has played an average of 19.7 games.

Tsitsipas is averaging 25.0 games per match in his 63 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 54.1% of those games.

In 17 matches on clay courts in the past year, Tsitsipas has averaged 21.2 games per match and 10.0 games per set, winning 56.2% of the games.

Going back to 2015, Tsitsipas and Schwartzman have met two times, and Tsitsipas is 2-0, including a 6-3, 6-3 victory for Tsitsipas at the Western & Southern Open on August 18, 2022, the last time these two matched up.

Tsitsipas has won four sets against Schwartzman (good for a 80.0% win rate), compared to Schwartzman's one.

Tsitsipas and Schwartzman have matched up for 49 total games, and Tsitsipas has won more often, claiming 30 of them.

Tsitsipas and Schwartzman have faced off two times, and they have averaged 24.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

