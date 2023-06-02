DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 35 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (11.8%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.
- He has scored in 19 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 26th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.