In Friday's Round of 32 of the French Open, Elise Mertens, the No. 28-ranked player, will battle Jessica Pegula (ranked No. 3).

Elise Mertens vs. Jessica Pegula Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Mertens vs. Pegula Matchup Info

Mertens took down Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Mertens was defeated by Anna Kalinskaya 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 on May 12, in the round of 64.

Pegula made it past Camila Giorgi 6-2 (retired) on Wednesday, reaching the Round of 32.

On May 11, Pegula lost to No. 168-ranked Taylor Townsend, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the round of 64 of her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Mertens and Pegula have gone head to head two times in the past five years, and Mertens has come out on top in every match, including their last meeting at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on March 11, 2021, when she won 5-7, 7-5, 6-0.

In five total sets, Mertens has the upper hand, earning the win in four of them, while Pegula has won one.

Mertens and Pegula have gone head to head in 46 games, and it's been Mertens who has come out on top, winning 30 of them. Pegula has won 16 games.

Mertens vs. Pegula Odds and Probabilities

Elise Mertens Jessica Pegula +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

