No. 28-ranked Elise Mertens will face No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the French Open Round of 32 on Friday, June 2.

In this Round of 32 match, Pegula is favored (-275) versus Mertens (+210) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elise Mertens vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elise Mertens vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 73.3% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Jessica Pegula +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elise Mertens vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

Mertens is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 7-6 victory over No. 86-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in Wednesday's Round of 64.

Pegula made it past Camila Giorgi 6-2 (retired) on Wednesday, making the Round of 32.

Mertens has played 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.

Mertens has played seven matches on clay over the past year, and 22.7 games per match.

Pegula has averaged 21.5 games per match in her 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 56.6% of the games.

In 10 matches on clay courts in the past year, Pegula has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.8% of the games.

Mertens has put up a 2-0 record against Pegula. Their last meeting was a 5-7, 7-5, 6-0 victory for Mertens in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships quarterfinals on March 11, 2021.

Mertens and Pegula have matched up in five total sets, with Mertens securing four of them and Pegula one.

Mertens and Pegula have faced off in 46 total games, with Mertens winning 30 and Pegula securing 16.

In their two matches against each other, Mertens and Pegula are averaging 23.0 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.