Fabio Fognini vs. Sebastian Ofner: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 32 of the French Open will see Fabio Fognini and Sebastian Ofner square off at Stade Roland Garros on Friday, June 2.
Tune in to watch Fognini and Ofner on Tennis Channel.
Fabio Fognini vs. Sebastian Ofner Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, June 2
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Fognini vs. Ofner Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Fognini defeated Jason Kubler 6-4, 7-6, 6-2.
- In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Fognini went down in the round of 32 to No. 7-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 4-6, 2-6 on May 14.
- Ofner won 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 versus Sebastian Korda in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- In his previous tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) on April 25, Ofner squared off against Roman Safiullin in the qualification final and was eliminated 4-6, 6-7.
- Fognini and Ofner haven't played each other in the last five years.
Fognini vs. Ofner Odds and Probabilities
|Fabio Fognini
|Sebastian Ofner
|-135
|Odds to Win Match
|+105
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|57.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|48.8%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|49.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.2
