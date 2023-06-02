The Round of 32 of the French Open will see Fabio Fognini and Sebastian Ofner square off at Stade Roland Garros on Friday, June 2.

Fabio Fognini vs. Sebastian Ofner Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Fognini vs. Ofner Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Fognini defeated Jason Kubler 6-4, 7-6, 6-2.

In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Fognini went down in the round of 32 to No. 7-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 4-6, 2-6 on May 14.

Ofner won 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 versus Sebastian Korda in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In his previous tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) on April 25, Ofner squared off against Roman Safiullin in the qualification final and was eliminated 4-6, 6-7.

Fognini and Ofner haven't played each other in the last five years.

Fognini vs. Ofner Odds and Probabilities

Fabio Fognini Sebastian Ofner -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 49.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.2

