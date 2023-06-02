In the French Open Round of 32 on Friday, No. 130-ranked Fabio Fognini meets No. 118 Sebastian Ofner.

Fognini carries -135 odds to take home a win against Ofner (+105).

Fabio Fognini vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Fabio Fognini vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Fabio Fognini has a 57.4% chance to win.

Fabio Fognini Sebastian Ofner -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 49.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.2

Fabio Fognini vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

Fognini advanced past Jason Kubler 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Ofner won 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 against Sebastian Korda in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Fognini has played 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 25.4 games per match.

In his 15 matches on clay over the past year, Fognini has played an average of 23.7 games.

Ofner has played 17 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.5 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

Ofner has averaged 24.8 games per match and 10.1 games per set through nine matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Fognini and Ofner have not met on the court.

