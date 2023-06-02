Giancarlo Stanton is available when the New York Yankees take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 2 against the Twins) he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has three doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .269.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 11 of 13 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in four games this year (30.8%), homering in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has had at least one RBI in 61.5% of his games this year (eight of 13), with more than one RBI three times (23.1%).

He has scored at least one run six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .219 AVG .350 .265 OBP .350 .531 SLG .600 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 7/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 5 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings