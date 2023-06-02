On Friday, Gleyber Torres (.535 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .268 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Torres enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .304.

In 73.2% of his 56 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (14.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has had an RBI in 15 games this year (26.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 51.8% of his games this year (29 of 56), with two or more runs seven times (12.5%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 24 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

