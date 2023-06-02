Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Gleyber Torres (.535 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .268 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Torres enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .304.
- In 73.2% of his 56 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (14.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has had an RBI in 15 games this year (26.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 51.8% of his games this year (29 of 56), with two or more runs seven times (12.5%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|24
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (66.7%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Kershaw (6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.32), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
