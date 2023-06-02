Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 15 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .288.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 25 of 39 games this season (64.1%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (30.8%).
- In 7.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (35.9%), with two or more RBI in four of them (10.3%).
- In 30.8% of his games this season (12 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|16 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.