The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has 15 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .288.
  • Duran has gotten a hit in 25 of 39 games this season (64.1%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (30.8%).
  • In 7.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (35.9%), with two or more RBI in four of them (10.3%).
  • In 30.8% of his games this season (12 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.421 AVG .325
.467 OBP .372
.737 SLG .475
10 XBH 4
1 HR 1
8 RBI 6
9/4 K/BB 13/2
3 SB 3
Home Away
20 GP 19
16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Rays are sending Glasnow (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.