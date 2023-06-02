The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .210 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 51.6% of his games this season (16 of 31), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one.

In 9.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this season (35.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .238 AVG .194 .289 OBP .256 .429 SLG .278 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 3 7/3 K/BB 3/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 13 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings