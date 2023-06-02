Josh Donaldson is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles DodgersJune 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 2, when he went 0-for-1 against the Phillies.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)

  • Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 54 walks.
  • Donaldson got a hit in 59.3% of his 140 games last year, with multiple hits in 15.7% of those contests.
  • Including the 140 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 15 of them (10.7%), leaving the yard in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Donaldson picked up an RBI in 25.7% of his 140 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of them (15). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • He came around to score in 34.3% of his games last season (48 of 140), with two or more runs on eight occasions (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 71
.202 AVG .233
.299 OBP .311
.313 SLG .419
15 XBH 28
4 HR 11
24 RBI 38
63/25 K/BB 85/29
0 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 75
36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (62.7%)
8 (12.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%)
20 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (37.3%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%)
17 (26.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.32), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.