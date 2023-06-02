Friday's Round of 32 at the French Open includes a matchup between Juan Pablo Varillas and Hubert Hurkacz at Stade Roland Garros.

The Varillas-Hurkacz match can be seen on Tennis Channel

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Varillas vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Varillas beat Roberto Bautista Agut 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 1-6.

In his last tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Varillas went down in a round of 16 to No. 28-ranked Francisco Cerundolo, 2-6 (retired) on May 23.

Hurkacz came out on top 6-3, 5-7, 6-7, 7-6, 4-6 versus Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Hurkacz's previous tournament, he squared off against No. 54-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf in the round of 64 on May 13 and was beaten 3-6, 4-6.

This is the first time that Varillas and Hurkacz have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Varillas vs. Hurkacz Odds and Probabilities

Juan Pablo Varillas Hubert Hurkacz +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 44.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.9

