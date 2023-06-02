On Friday, Hubert Hurkacz (No. 14 in the world) takes on Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 94) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

In the Round of 32, Hurkacz is favored over Varillas, with -250 odds against the underdog's +190.

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 71.4% chance to win.

Juan Pablo Varillas Hubert Hurkacz +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 44.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.9

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Varillas eliminated No. 24-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 1-6.

Hurkacz won 6-3, 5-7, 6-7, 7-6, 4-6 versus Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In his 34 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Varillas has played an average of 23.9 games.

On clay, Varillas has played 27 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 51.5% of games.

Hurkacz is averaging 30.3 games per match in his 55 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.9% of those games.

In nine matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Hurkacz has averaged 35.0 games per match and 10.9 games per set, winning 49.2% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Varillas and Hurkacz have not played against each other.

